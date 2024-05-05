Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Watch the stoppage-time screamer that earned Cassidy Davis goal of the year

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 5 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets captain Cassidy Davis goes on the attack against Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium in round three of 2023-24 A-League Women. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets captain Cassidy Davis goes on the attack against Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium in round three of 2023-24 A-League Women. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

It took Cassidy Davis 128 appearances and 10 seasons to score her first A-League goal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.