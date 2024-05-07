NPL: Edgeworth Eagles snare another Kiwi for attacking boost

Edgeworth will look for another boost from a New Zealand talent after signing striker Ryan Feutz for the rest of the NPL season.
Feutz, who is 23 this month, has come from New Zealand national league side Eastern Suburbs and arrived in town on Sunday.
The Eagles have gained a clearance for Feutz and hoped to play him in their Australia Cup match against Valentine on Wednesday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval. However, that match appears certain to be postponed because of the pitch after recent wet weather.
Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness expected his side to train on Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility's synthetic surface on Wednesday night rather than play. The club was unable to use the LMRFF slot to play the game because of the potential for extra-time, which would take it into another booking time.
Feutz will be added to the Eagles' NPL roster in the window for player points system changes next week and replace Swedish striker Theodor Skarp, who joined Lake Macquarie last month.
Skarp made his first appearance for Lakes in reserve grade against the Eagles in round nine and scored. He will become eligible to play first grade for the Roosters after the window.
The Eagles' other import, Kiwi Seth Clark, has been impressive, scoring three goals, including a class strike in a 2-0 win at Cooks Hill on Saturday. It was a fourth win in a row for Edgeworth, who climbed to fifth (14 points) after nine games.
"Seth has scored a few now and they are always good," McGuinness said.
"His goal the week before was brilliant, running the ball on a terrible pitch out at Lakes. He's doing really well."
Clark, an attacking midfielder, has played under-23s for New Zealand and recommended Feutz.
"[Feutz] has been involved in the national set-up there as well, so Seth knows him," he said. "I watched a video of his highlights from last season. I think he'll do a job for us."
Tyson Jackson is also set to boost the Eagles after sitting out the first half of 2024.
