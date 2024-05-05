NPL: Revived Edgeworth Eagles climb back into top five

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness expects his side to get even better after they continued their resurgence with a fourth consecutive win in the NPL men's competition in round 10.
The Eagles, who had just two points from the opening five games, rose to 14 points with a 2-0 win over Cooks Hill at Fearnley Dawes Field on Saturday. It was one of just three matches played on the rain-affected weekend.
Classy finishes from Kiwi youth international Seth Clark (11th minute) and Flynn Goodman (21st) set up the victory, which followed wins over Valentine, New Lambton and Lake Macquarie. The results lifted Edgeworth to fifth place and revived their season after a tough draw and four send-offs left them reeling after five rounds.
"The first five rounds, it was the top five from last year, so we knew it was going to be tough," McGuinness said.
"Then you're also dealing with two of the contenders, Broadmeadow and Jaffas, playing one with 10 men for 80 minutes and the other for 45 with 10. And no one has given it to us in all that time.
"We are just a team looking at one game every week, just one game ahead, and making sure we're getting results. And we'll be a better team than what we were at the start, that's for sure."
The Eagles next play in the Australia Cup on Wednesday night when they host Valentine, who went down 4-2 to Broadmeadow in the NPL on Saturday night at CB Complex.
Second-placed Magic went to 21 points, while Valentine stayed fourth on 16.
James Cresnar (33rd minute) finished a nice work from Jarred Baker and Riley Smith before Nic Kacev's header off a corner in the 43rd made it 2-0 to Magic.
Nic King headed in a free kick for 2-1 at the break. Cresnar did likewise off a corner in the 60th for 3-1 before Isaac Preston-Poole also struck at a corner in the 75th for Valentine. An own goal in the 79th at another corner put Magic two goals clear again.
"At times we looked really good," said Magic coach Jim Cresnar, whose team had lost their previous two games.
"We moved the ball around really nice. We scored two from set pieces but they were goals from within our game plan. I was pleased because we created a lot of chances in the area that we needed to work on, at set pieces."
On Sunday, Chris Hatfield and Aaron Niyonkuru starred as hosts Weston thumped Lake Macquarie 6-1.
Hatfield fired in shots in the 23rd and 43rd minutes, and also set up Blake Archbold's goal in the 24th. Niyonkuru struck in first-half injury time for 4-1 at the break. He finished with a hat-trick, scoring in the 51st minute and in stoppage time. The win put Weston in sixth spot on 13 points.
Tap Goora scored for second-last Lakes (three points) in the 40th minute to briefly make it 2-1.
The Maitland v Charlestown, New Lambton v Lambton Jaffas and Newcastle Olympic v Adamstown matches on Saturday were postponed.
