Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Revived Edgeworth Eagles climb back into top five

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 5 2024 - 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth skipper Pat Wheeler.
Edgeworth skipper Pat Wheeler.

Edgeworth coach Peter McGuinness expects his side to get even better after they continued their resurgence with a fourth consecutive win in the NPL men's competition in round 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.