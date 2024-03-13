Jemma House knows what it's like to get changed on the sidelines or in the car due to a lack of female friendly facilities at sportsgounds in the Hunter region.
That is why the 27-year-old feels privileged to play at a club which is leading the way in ensuring equality for their male and female players.
House has played for Newcastle Olympic since the club entered Northern NSW football's premier women's competition in 2020.
They have featured in every grand final since, claiming the premiership-championship double in their first season.
Now, they also have the bragging rights of having an upgraded female friendly facility bound to be the envy of the region's other players.
"It's exciting," House said.
"It's been a long time coming for the club but also something to look forward for the future girls that come through, not only here but at all of the other local clubs.
"[Having female friendly facilities] is something that needs to happen but also something that should be the norm in the future."
Darling Street Oval's comprehensive redevelopment, almost two decades in the making and costing more than $3 million, includes a new grandstand, changerooms, canteen and clubhouse facilities.
The project was funded by City of Newcastle, Newcastle Olympic Football Club and the state and federal governments.
Olympic president George Sofianos described it as "watershed moment" as the club approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026.
"This new facility means Darling Street Oval will be one of the few football facilities in the area with four changerooms and match official rooms, which are female friendly," Sofianos said.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said ensuring women and girls "have great access to sporting facilities" was a priority for the Albanese Labour government.
"It is critical that we ensure good facilities for women," Claydon said.
"Gone are the days where we're going to let women get changed in their car before they jump on the field to play. This is not OK in anyone's books."
Olympic will host a men's (4pm) and women's (6.30pm) NPL double-header against Maitland on Saturday.
Olympic and Maitland battled it out for the inaugural NNSW Football Women's League Cup last year with the former winning the final in a penalty shoot-out.
But only one side will have the chance to feature in another final this year with the two sides drawn to face each other in the League Cup quarter-finals over the Easter weekend.
In the other quarter-finals, Warners Bay host Azzurri, Mid Coast are at home to Adamstown and Broadmeadow play New Lambton at Magic Park.
The semi-finals will be staged between April 15-19 and the final has been scheduled for the weekend of May 18-19.
Broadmeadow striker Adriana Konjarski and New Lambton centre-back Hannah Bourke will both serve one-match suspensions this weekend after receiving the first red cards of this NPLW season.
Both were issued their marching orders in round three for two yellow card offences.
Konjarski is the competition's back-to-back leading scorer and was player of the year in 2022 but was ruled out of contention for the accolade last year after copping a red card.
Sophie Stapleford had immediate impact after missing the start of the NPLW season through illness then a quadriceps issue.
The Maitland strike weapon and co-captain scored twice in a 30-minute appearance off the bench as the Magpies overpowered Warners Bay 9-0 at John Street Oval on Sunday.
Another familiar face was back in action at Magic Park with versatile Lori Depczynski settling Charlestown's backline in an encouraging 1-1 draw against defending champions Broadmeadow.
