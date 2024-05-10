NPL: Bailey Wells ban for ref contact suspended on appeal

Broadmeadow young gun Bailey Wells was cleared to play on Friday night against New Lambton after having his five-match ban for contact with the referee suspended on appeal.
Magic had their appeal of the "unsporting conduct" suspension heard on Tuesday night but did not receive a judgement until Friday.
While the Northern NSW Football panel did not fully exonerate Wells, they revised the penalty to a suspended five-game ban for the rest of 2024. It means Wells will not serve the full suspension unless he commits another match official abuse offence this season.
Wells was sent off late in the 2-0 NPL NNSW men's loss to Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval in round nine two weeks ago when he ran into the back of the referee with both hands.
At the appeal, Broadmeadow questioned the referee's interpretation of the contact being a deliberate act.
Wells told the Newcastle Herald the contact was accidental and he put his hands up to brace for impact after running into the referee while trying to change direction and press the ball coming out of the Azzurri defence.
The unsporting conduct charge is the lowest breach and penalty for offences against match official, under NNSWF regulations.
The appeal win means the suspended three-point deduction given to Broadmeadow's top-grade side under new zero tolerance regulations was annulled. The $500 fine given to the club was also wiped.
Wells, who trialled with Brisbane Roar last month, served one game of the suspension when Magic defeated Valentine 4-2 last weekend, but coach Jim Cresnar said the livewire would return to the side on Friday night at Magic Park.
