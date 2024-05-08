'She handled it like a pro': Adamstown 14-year-old debuts at U17 Asian Cup

Junior Matildas coach Rae Dower believes goalkeeper Caoimhe Bray has "a great future" in soccer after handing the Adamstown 14-year-old her international debut at the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup in Bali on Tuesday.
Bray only came into the Australian under-17 women's frame in November last year but was named to start against China in their opening match of the Asian tournament and World Cup qualifier.
The multi-sport talent, who has also been identified as one of the country's most promising young cricketers, made several clutch saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chinese team.
All three goals came through poor defence and a lack of pressure on the ball.
"Wow, what a great future ahead that she has," Dower said post-match.
"She made some really great saves, even that second goal. She's got a really great touch onto the crossbar.
"She was awesome. For the youngest player in our team, her first opportunity in goals today, and she handled it like a pro."
Bray is the Jets Academy first-grade shot-stopper in NPLW NSW and was a trainee goalkeeper with the club's A-League side.
She is an under-16 and under-19 NSW Country cricket representative.
To make her international debut at such a young age was "surreal" for Bray, who is yet to have to choose between the two sporting codes.
"It's been a dream of mine since I started playing soccer and I couldn't believe it," Bray said.
"The nerves were up but I was also super excited. Walking out, I was taking everything in.
"I'm very proud and excited and I'm glad that my parents got to be there to watch me walk onto the field. Just singing the national anthem was a surreal experience and I almost cried to be honest.
"I was a bit nervous at the start but once the game started going on and I had a few saves, a few touches on the ball, I started getting more comfortable with the pace and ended up going pretty well.
"The end score probably didn't show it, but we played pretty well."
Toronto 16-year-old midfielder Emma Dundas, who had a break-out debut season of A-League Women with the Newcastle Jets, also started in the 3-0 loss.
Australia now turn their focus to Japan on Friday before rounding out the group phase against Thailand next Monday.
The top-two sides progress to the knockout phase with the top-three nations qualifying for the FIFA U17 World Cup in Dominican Republic (October 16-November 3).
Dower said the Junior Matildas "technically were off the pace" against a Chinese side coached by former Jets mentor Gary van Egmond and had "it all to play for now in our next game on Friday".
