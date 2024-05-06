'Dream' A-League season gives Jets rising star an 'edge' at U17 Asian Cup

Emma Dundas believes the experience gained in a break-out rookie A-League Women's season has her well-placed to complete a whirlwind seven months by helping Australia qualify for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.
"I do feel like the experience from A-League is definitely going to help me here in the Asian Cup," Dundas told the Newcastle Herald from Bali on Monday.
"Lots of the girls have been in and around that environment, so I think it's just been really positive for all of us to experience that.
"You can definitely see compared to last year in Vietnam, just before the A-League season, comparing that to the camps this year has taken a step up and I think it's definitely to do with so many of us being in that environment.
"I'm hoping to start but it's a very competitive squad. But, I think that the experience from A-League is hopefully going to give me an edge to earn a spot."
Australia qualified for the Asian tournament with wins over Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines in Vietnam last September. Dundas featured off the bench against Bangladesh and Vietnam.
Bray, who is in the Jets Academy and was a train-on goalkeeper with the club's A-League squad this season, was called into her first Junior Matildas camp in November.
Australia open their Asian Cup campaign against China, who are mentored by former Jets coach Gary van Egmond, on Wednesday (6pm AEST) before facing Japan on Friday then Thailand next Monday.
The top-two sides in each group progress to the knockout phase with the top-three nations qualifying for the under-17 World Cup in Dominican Republic this year (October 16-November 3).
"There's a really strong belief here from everyone, from staff to players as a collective group," Dundas said.
"We all know that we're capable of it."
The West Wallsend year 11 student joined the Junior Matildas in camp after the Jets' season ended in a 6-0 loss to premiers Melbourne City across a two-legged semi-final.
"I'm still taking it all in," Dundas, who was named Jets' rising star at the club's awards night last week, said.
"After the semi-final I headed straight over here and my focus was straight to the Asian Cup.
"But, I'm just so happy with how the season has gone and I'm grateful for everything I've had the opportunity to do.
"It's a bit of a dream come true. I'm really excited that I've got a two-year extension so I'll be there for another two years. I can't wait to do it all again."
Junior Matildas coach Rae Dower said there was "more depth than ever" in the Junior Matildas squad.
"It's a squad that is adaptable and flexible, can play a variety of different systems with some strong, robust defenders and real X-factor players; creative and dangerous in that middle and final third," Dower said.
The squad assembled in Cairns on April 24 to acclimatise before heading to Bali, where Dundas said the weather was "very different to what I'm hearing is happening at home right now".
"It's very hot, very humid," she said.
"It's been good to get here a few days early to get used to the conditions and the climate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.