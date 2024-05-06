Newcastle Herald
'Dream' A-League season gives Jets rising star an 'edge' at U17 Asian Cup

By Renee Valentine
May 7 2024 - 8:00am
Jets midfielder Emma Dundas is eyeing game time at the AFC Under 17 Asian Cup in Bali. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Emma Dundas believes the experience gained in a break-out rookie A-League Women's season has her well-placed to complete a whirlwind seven months by helping Australia qualify for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

