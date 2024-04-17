Newcastle Herald
Jets duo named in Junior Matildas squad bound for U17 Asian Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 17 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 11:46am
Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bray, left, and midfielder Emma Dundas have been named in the Australian under-17 side. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll
Goalkeeper Caoimhe Bray, left, and midfielder Emma Dundas have been named in the Australian under-17 side. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

Fourteen-year-old multi-sport talent Caoimhe Bray and Newcastle Jets rookie Emma Dundas have been named in the Junior Matildas squad for the AFC Under 17 Asian Cup in Indonesia.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

