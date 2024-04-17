Jets duo named in Junior Matildas squad bound for U17 Asian Cup

Fourteen-year-old multi-sport talent Caoimhe Bray and Newcastle Jets rookie Emma Dundas have been named in the Junior Matildas squad for the AFC Under 17 Asian Cup in Indonesia.
Sixteen-year-old Dundas has had a break-out debut season for the Jets to establish herself as a starting A-League midfielder and help steer her home-town side to a semi-final showdown with premiers Melbourne City starting on Sunday in Maitland.
Both were named in a 23-player Australian under-17 women's squad on Wednesday for the May 6-19 tournament.
"We're excited about the composition of the final squad," Junior Matildas coach Rae Dower said.
"We've got more depth than ever across this cohort and we're really happy with the team representing the nation at this prestigious tournament.
"It's a squad that is adaptable and flexible, can play a variety of different systems with some strong, robust defenders and real 'X-factor' players; creative and dangerous in that middle and final third."
To begin preparations and acclimatisation ahead of the tournament, the squad and staff will assemble in Cairns on April 24 ahead of travelling to Bali five days later.
Players still in action during the A-League Women's finals series will join the squad at the conclusion of their respective club's campaign.
The Junior Matildas are one of eight teams who have qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup with the nations drawn into two groups of four nations.
The top two from each group will advance to the knockout phase.
The top three nations from the competition qualify as the AFC's representatives at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup to be held in the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.
