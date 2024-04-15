Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Why the Jets have chosen Maitland over a bigger stadium for their semi-final

By Renee Valentine
April 15 2024 - 6:30pm
Newcastle Jets player Libby Copus-Brown gets into the action at a girls only soccer clinic at Novocastrian Park, New Lambton on Monday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Home-grown Newcastle Jets captain Cassidy Davis says players are behind the club's decision to host the first leg of their two-legged semi-final with Melbourne City in Maitland on Sunday.

