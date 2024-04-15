Why Izzy Nino's starting spot is not guaranteed in the Jets' semi-final

Goalkeeper Izzy Nino is back from a two-match suspension but not guaranteed to start when the Newcastle Jets host premiers Melbourne City in the first leg of an A-League Women's semi-final at Maitland on Sunday.
The 24-year-old American has been the Jets' first-choice shot-stopper all season but was unavailable as they routed Adelaide 8-0 to seal sixth spot by goal difference then beat Western United 4-2 in an epic elimination final on Saturday night.
Jets coach Ryan Campbell told the Newcastle Herald it was one of a number selection headaches he faced this week ahead of the club's first A-League Women's home semi-final since the competition's maiden season of 2008-09.
"Originally the plan was Izzy would come back in when her suspension ended, however, Tiahna's performances have made it difficult for Izzy to come straight back into the starting line-up," Campbell said.
Nino was sensationally red-carded in stoppage time of the Jets' crucial 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground in the competition's penultimate round for her part in a scuffle that erupted between teammate Mindy Barbieri and rival Emily Gielnik.
The shot-stopper from Michigan was subsequently handed a two-match suspension for assault on a player with Newcastle fighting to keep alive their finals hopes.
Speaking to the Herald on Monday, Nino was glad to be back in the picture for what shapes as a huge game at Maitland Sportsground but was taking nothing for granted.
"Personally, as an athlete, I don't ever believe in having a guaranteed spot, so no more than any given week, I don't feel like I have it verse I don't," Nino said.
"I didn't for the past couple of weeks because of the ban, obviously. I haven't had any conversations with Ryan directly, but from a confidence perspective I'm approaching this week as if I'm going to play.
"But at the end of the day, nothing is set in stone until the line-up gets put out and the game starts.
"So, it's just like any other week for me. I'm clearly available and I'm ready but Tiahna has done a great job, so it's just going to be whoever is best for the job."
It was a long three weeks on the sidelines for Nino and a roller-coaster of emotions.
An appeal to have the ban reduced from two matches to one due to exceptional circumstances was dismissed.
"It's been a big shift as a goalkeeper, recognising when it's time to step back and let whoever the starting goalkeeper is take priority in training," Nino said.
"But I'm happy to just be back now.
"It's like this huge thing that happened in my life. I've never been involved in anything like that. It feels weird moving on from it but there's also nothing else to do at this point.
"That's what I wanted to do, when I made a statement on Instagram right away. I wanted to put words out there so people know how I feel about it, so there's nothing left to do except move on.
"Obviously, lessons learned from it."
Nino has gone from strength to strength in her first A-League campaign while Robertson has not put a foot wrong since her dream debut in Adelaide.
If she starts, Nino is ready.
"Obviously, it's an incredibly important game, but I'm just going into it as if it's any game we've played this season," Nino said.
"We've played them twice before and obviously we haven't had a chance to come away with a win yet but I also think we're hitting our peak at the right time.
"So, I'm just going in with the confidence that I would take into any other game, and I feel like I've had so much support from this community that I don't feel like I need to make it up, like I owe anybody anything.
"Obviously, I want to work my hardest for my team but that doesn't change week to week."
The game is set to kick off at 3pm on Sunday with City then hosting the return leg in Melbourne on April 28.
The Jets had only twice played finals before this campaign. In 2008-09, led by Matildas legend Cheryl Salisbury, they finished second then lost a semi-final showdown with Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium.
It is the women's only other finals appearance at home.
