A debut in Jets' biggest game of the season 'dream come true' for keeper

Tiahna Robertson is still pinching herself.
Plucked out of NPLW to make her A-League Women's debut in the Newcastle Jets' biggest game of the season then producing a starring role to help seal the club's first finals appearance in six years.
It is the stuff dreams are made of.
And, the home-grown goalkeeper had certainly dreamt about that moment.
For it to arrive in the fashion it did, however, came as a shock.
But the diminutive 21-year-old, who grew up in Waratah and came through the Jets academy program before joining University of NSW in NPLW NSW, took it all her stride.
Robertson answered an SOS from the Jets last week to sign on as an injury replacement for Kiara Rochaix, who is sidelined after finger surgery.
Things got dire for the Jets when starting shot-stopper Izzy Nino was red-carded for her part in a scuffle in their 3-2 win over Melbourne Victory and subsequently suspended for two matches, leaving them with only one available keeper in 17-year-old rookie Lily-Rose Dunbar.
Robertson came straight into the starting line-up for Newcastle's must-win match with Adelaide in Adelaide on Good Friday and kept the Jets in the game with several crucial saves before the floodgates opened in an 8-0 win.
It was the biggest win the Jets had ever recorded and sealed sixth spot by goal difference.
"I got the phone call and I wasn't expecting anything," Robertson said of the whirlwind week.
"It was a surprise. My heart was racing. It was just really good to hear I got the opportunity.
"Before the game I was a bit nervous, but once I got the saves in or I had a touch on the ball I was fine.
"The girls were nice, talking to me and making sure I was all good. They were hyping me up. It was really good to know that the coaching staff was also backing me and the girls were backing me as well."
But Robertson is ready to go again if the appeal is unsuccessful.
"I've always wanted to play A-League, that's been my goal since I was younger," Robertson said.
"I've always wanted to play for the Jets as well, so coming back from NPL to the Jets was a dream come true really, to get that call up. So, I'm glad it happened. I was really proud with what happened and to get the big win for the girls as well.
"[A final is] really exciting. A bit nervous, but I'm feeling the same as last Friday. If I get the opportunity to play I'll still take it by the hands, and if Izzy has to play I'll still support her either way."
The Jets beat Western United 3-1 at Tarneit in round 20. If they repeat the feat in the elimination final, Newcastle will secure a home-and-away semi-final with premiers Melbourne City.
"We know that we have to win," Robertson said.
"Our goal is to get to the grand final. That's our ultimate goal. We're going to put in the hard yards for this week and then when it comes next week we're going to work even harder, and when it comes game day, that's where all of the effort has to go in."
