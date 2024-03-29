Newcastle Herald
Replacement goalkeeper stars as Jets rout Reds to keep alive finals hopes

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 29 2024 - 7:35pm, first published 7:10pm
Jets goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson made a spectacular A-League Women's debut, making several crucial saves against Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday. Picture Getty
Jets goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson made a spectacular A-League Women's debut, making several crucial saves against Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday. Picture Getty

Replacement goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson played a starring role on debut as the Newcastle Jets kept alive their A-League Women's finals hopes with an 8-0 rout of Adelaide at Coopers Stadium on Friday.

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

