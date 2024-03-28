Jets captain focused on finals in milestone moment as new goalkeeper signed

Cassidy Davis rates the Newcastle Jets' drama-charged win over a star-studded Melbourne Victory on Saturday as one of the most memorable games she has played.
The home-grown Jets captain hopes to mark a milestone moment with another in Adelaide on Friday.
Davis is eyeing a 150th appearance for her beloved Jets, who must beat the Reds in the A-League Women's last round to keep alive their finals hopes.
In 11 seasons and 149 outings, the 29-year-old midfielder has played just one final.
"I look back at the semi-final in 2017-18 and that's probably up there with my debut game," Davis said.
"But that game last weekend was pretty special. Just being at home, to be able to play that game knowing that we had to beat such a good team and a club that we've always struggled against.
"To play in front of almost 3000 people, who were so invested in the game and were there just to support us was unreal.
"To have people like Mel [Melina Ayres] come back from a very tough year for her and score two goals and to win us the game, that was very special.
"It's a game I'll remember for a long time. But it probably won't mean as much if we don't go through to finals, which is our focus."
To break a six-year finals drought, the seventh-placed Jets, on 30 points, first must win against last-placed Adelaide (15) then wait to see how the results of fifth-placed Western Sydney (33) and sixth-placed Victory (33) pan out on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
If the Jets win and Victory lose to Sydney (39), Newcastle will seal a top-six spot with more wins.
If Newcastle and Victory win but Wanderers lose, sixth place will be judged on goal difference.
If the Jets draw or lose, their season is over.
"For me, it's been a massive 11 seasons and 149 games," Davis, who is the Jets' most-capped player, said.
"I wouldn't have wanted to do it with any other club, and that's why I've been so loyal and stayed here my whole career and not once reached out to another club.
"So it would mean a lot to get a win against Adelaide for the 150 and then see what happens. We can't control other results. We just have to control what we do on Friday night, and that's to win."
The Jets have overcome plenty of adversity this campaign - player changes, a coaching change, club uncertainty - to be in the position they are with one round remaining.
Now, they face the biggest game of their season without suspended goalkeeper Izzy Nino, who was sensationally red-carded in stoppage time of Newcastle's 3-2 win over Victory after a scuffle with Emily Gielnik.
The Jets have raced the clock to find an injury replacement with No.2 keeper Kiara Rochaix sidelined after finger surgery and just 17-year-old rookie Lily-Rose Dunbar available.
On Thursday, they signed University of NSW goalkeeper Tiahna Robertson from NPLW NSW. She is expected to come into the starting line-up.
"You look back at all of the things that have happened this season and we have been through a lot," Davis said.
"It's definitely credit to the girls, and the staff as well. People think we're probably going to crack and we can't get to where we are now, and we've proven that we can. The resilience is incredible, and especially for such a young group of players.
"It's been huge for everyone to push through this together and that's been the main thing, that we've stuck together the whole entire season."
The Jets face Adelaide after recording back-to-back wins for the first time in five years.
But not once in the club's history have they produced three consecutive victories.
Davis, however, is no stranger to breaking new ground.
She holds the A-Leagues record, men and women, for the longest consecutive playing streak of 132 games from her debut in 2013 until round four this season, when she was sidelined by a foot infection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.