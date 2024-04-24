Newcastle Jets primed to sink Mariners' minor-premiership quest

THE Newcastle Jets would like nothing more than to sabotage Central Coast's minor-premiership hopes when they host their F3 derby rivals in their final match of the season at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The Jets have bowed out of finals contention, but the Mariners are still in with a huge chance of collecting the Premiers' Plate.
They trail competition leaders Wellington by one point but have a game in hand against Adelaide in Gosford on Wednesday, so two wins would secure top spot in the play-offs.
Putting a dent in those plans would be a satisfying way for the Jets to finish their season and the perfect send-off for veteran Jason Hoffman, who will play his 300th - and possibly last - A-League game on Saturday.
"That's always a bit of extra motivation," Jets midfielder Kosta Grozos said. "We've lost to them twice this year so we need to get one back.
"I think the way we're performing on the pitch, we'll show that this week."
The Jets are unbeaten in their past four games and appear to have saved their best until last, despite their ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club's future beyond the end of this season.
"Everyone wants to know what's happening around this whole situation," Grozos said.
"We'll focus on this week ... after that I'm not too sure what's going to happen."
The Mariners will be without Colombian strike weapon Angel Torres, who has been stood down after he was charged this week with an alleged sexual assault of a women last month.
Torres has scored 13 goals in 23 games for the defending champions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.