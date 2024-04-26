Regan, Ferguson fresh as Azzurri look to snap three-game losing streak

CHARLESTOWN coach James Pascoe expects to have Taylor Regan and Rene Ferguson returning fully fresh as Azzurri look to break a three-match losing streak in the Northern NSW men's National Premier League.
Regan and Ferguson both sat out Wednesday night's Australia Cup fixture, a 7-1 win over Mayfield United, with Sunday's clash against Broadmeadow in mind.
Only three points separate the clubs on the competition ladder, Charlestown fourth with 15 and Magic second on 18, before arriving at Lisle Carr Oval (2:30pm).
"We probably rested half the group, just knowing Magic are so mobile and people have to be fresh," Pascoe told the Newcastle Herald.
Azzurri opened this season with five straight wins before being beaten by Weston, Olympic and leaders Lambton (21 points).
"We've done it tough result wise the last three weeks but the performances haven't been horrible. Just a matter of getting the execution right on the day," Pascoe said.
Also on Sunday and Olympic host New Lambton (2:30pm). Saturday's three fixtures have Lambton home to Valentine (2:30pm), Lake Macquarie tackling Edgeworth (4pm) and Maitland facing Cooks Hill (4:30pm). Weston beat Adamstown 2-0 on Anzac Day.
In the NNSW women's NPL and Broadmeadow (16) visit Maitland (15) for a top-of-the-table clash while Sunday also sees Olympic travel to meet Mid Coast (4pm). New Lambton v Warners Bay (4pm) and Adamstown v Charlestown (7pm) both take place on Saturday.
