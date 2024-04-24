NNSW NPLM: Adamstown coach seeks '90-minute' performance on Anzac Day

ADAMSTOWN coach Daniel Dawkins has been impressed with glimpses of "fantastic football" so far in 2024, but remains searching for a "90-minute" performance and season-opening win.
Bottom-placed Rosebud (two points) host Weston (eighth, seven points) at Adamstown Oval on Thursday (2:30pm) in the sole Anzac Day clash for men's Northern NSW National Premier League.
"We've shown some fantastic football over the [opening] weeks, we've just got to try and get it to continue for 90 minutes," Dawkins told the Newcastle Herald.
Dawkins indicated Kye Fauchon looks set to return after six weeks out with injury while Koji Murai (ankle) remains sidelined.
Adamstown have seven fixtures during May, including two rescheduled wash outs.
Weston arrive following back-to-back losses.
The rest of round nine will be played across Saturday and Sunday.
