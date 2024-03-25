Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino cops two-match suspension for part in scuffle

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 25 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino is given her marching orders in stoppage time against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty
Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Izzy Nino is given her marching orders in stoppage time against Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty

Newcastle goalkeeper Izzy Nino has been handed a two-match suspension for her part in a melee, which erupted in the last minute of the Jets' crucial 3-2 win over a star-studded Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
Saints to challenge King ban at AFL Tribunal
St Kilda's Max King is challenging his one-game ban at the AFL Tribunal. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.