Teens charged over alleged car theft after Hunter Street arrest

Three teenagers have been charged, and one was refused bail by police, after an allegedly stolen car was crashed into a tree at Waratah West leading to a dramatic arrest on Hunter Street on Friday morning.
Six teenagers were arrested on Hunter Street around 10.20am on Friday, April 26, after a dramatic string of events that began when officers were called to a home on Greaves Street at Mayfield East on reports of a break-in.
A Ford Ranger was allegedly stolen from the home late on Wednesday night and on Friday morning, about 8.15am, officers were told it had failed to negotiate a bend a slammed into a tree at Stannet Street in Waratah West. Several young people were seen fleeing the scene, police said.
Later that morning, officers had a group of teenagers stopped on Hunter Street not far from the Steel Street intersection. Six were taken to Newcastle Police Station, officers said in a statement.
A 13-year-old girl was later charged with three counts of common assault, breach of bail, and another charge relating to the alleged theft of the vehicle. She was refused bail by Police and was due to face court at Parramatta on Saturday.
Two other girls aged 16 and 14 were similarly charged over the alleged theft of the vehicle and were given conditional bail before they were expected to face Broadmeadow Children's Court on May 20.
Three others - a 16 year-old boy, and two 14-year-old girls - were given a warning under the Young Offenders Act, police said at the weekend.
