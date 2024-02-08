Rapid rise: Jets set to extend high school student's contract

Home-grown teenage talent Emma Dundas has agreed to a two-year extension with the Newcastle Jets as the club targets stability and success for their A-League Women's side.
The Awaba 16-year-old came through the Jets academy and signed a scholarship deal this season before being upgraded to full A-League contract status in January.
The high-energy and versatile midfielder was a shock starter in round one but has proven an integral player in Newcastle's push to end a six-year finals drought.
Dundas has featured in 12 matches, starting nine times, and is expected to again be a key player as the Jets eye a top-six position against Western Sydney in Bathurst on Friday night.
"Honestly, all I was hoping for this season was minutes," Dundas told the Newcastle Herald before leaving for Bathurst.
"I was hoping I could sit on the bench for a couple of games and maybe come on at the end. Definitely shocked to get as much game time as I have, and very grateful for that."
The West Wallsend High School year 11 student will become the fourth Jets women's player committed to a multi-year contract when she puts pen to paper.
High-profile forwards Sarina Bolden and Melina Ayres are signed on two-year deals, as is workhorse Lauren Allan.
Multi-year deals are relatively new in the women's space but are expected to be tabled more with the competition's expansion to a full home-and-away format over 22 rounds.
There was "no question" as to whether Dundas would accept the Jets' offer.
"I didn't have to think about it at all; the only answer was yes," the Barnsley United Football Club junior said.
"There's not really anywhere else I'd want to play, and I'm so excited to be able to play A-League for another two years."
On Thursday, Dundas was named in a 30-player Junior Matildas (Australia under 17s) squad headed into camp in Canberra next week along with Jets trainee goalkeeper Caoimhe Bray and Emerging Jets defender Jade O'Brien.
Jets coach Ryan Campbell said Dundas was a key player in the club's future.
"Obviously, one of the big things is that she's a home-grown player and she's gone through her whole football development here to become now a really key member of the squad," Campbell said.
"It's only right that we build our team around really good locals, because otherwise those players end up going and playing for other clubs and that's the opposite of what we want to do out of our academy.
"Her work rate, versatility and her adaptability give her a big advantage, and also just her general ability to go out and play without feeling the pressure. She doesn't look like she's 16 years old and playing A-League."
Dundas has her short-term sights set on helping the Jets seal back-to-back wins on Friday but her long-term view is abroad.
"Hopefully, I can make a name for myself in the A-League then one day play in England," Dundas said.
The Jets produced an important 3-2 win against Wellington Phoenix last Sunday to be level-pegged with Wanderers on 20 points, one point adrift of the top six, with seven rounds remaining.
Campbell was forced to make four changes to his starting side for the Phoenix clash at No.2 Sportsground due to COVID and concussion.
Ayres sat out due to concussion protocols and will also miss the trip to Bathurst.
In-form defenders Claudia Cicco and Tash Prior plus athletic forward Lara Gooch were all affected by COVID. Cicco was unavailable while Prior and Gooch played off the bench.
All three are back in contention for starting positions in Bathurst after returning to full training this week.
