Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

The man stepping up as Jets coach following Gary van Egmond's departure

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
January 17 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Campbell is coaching the Jets A-League Women's side in an interim capacity. Picture Newcastle Jets
Ryan Campbell is coaching the Jets A-League Women's side in an interim capacity. Picture Newcastle Jets

Ryan Campbell will continue seeking advice from Gary van Egmond and expects a seamless transition after replacing his former mentor as the Newcastle Jets A-League Women's coach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.