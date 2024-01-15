Newcastle Herald
Gary van Egmond leaves Newcastle Jets for Chinese role

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 15 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Outgoing Newcastle Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak
Outgoing Newcastle Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond. Picture by Simone De Peak

Gary van Egmond has departed the Newcastle Jets to take up what is believed to be a lucrative coaching position in China, where he will head up the national youth women's programs.

