Cessnock Hospital's new design unveiled, marking project milestone

The design for Cessnock Hospital's $111 million redevelopment was released on Tuesday, but a start date has not been set.
The hospital would be modernised on its "existing site", Health Infrastructure NSW executive director Amanda Bock said.
Ms Bock said health services and infrastructure at the hospital would be improved "in a newly built, two-level acute services building".
"The release of the concept design marks a significant milestone for the project," Ms Bock said.
The design was done in consultation with clinicians, staff and consumers to ensure "the best possible hospital facility".
However, it was considered an "early design", with more design phases due for completion "in late 2024".
Once a contractor was appointed, a construction timeline for the project would be set.
Further project details will be confirmed through the planning and design process.
However, the hospital is expected to gain a new and expanded emergency department, along with two new inpatient units with single-bed and two-bed patient rooms and en suite bathrooms.
A new medical imaging service is also planned.
The concept design shows the proposed spots for these operations within a new building.
The project's $111 million funding was announced in December 2021, under the former Coalition government.
Cessnock MP Clayton Barr, then in Opposition, said at the time that "an investment of this size, into our local hospital, comes once in a lifetime".
He said renovations at the hospital, which opened in 1914, were "long overdue" and "previously ignored by governments of all political persuasions".
Mr Barr, now part of the Minns government, was unavailable for comment before deadline.
The concept design builds on a master plan done last year, which earmarked the new building and future expansion zone.
"The redevelopment will integrate the new building and existing services, including the operating theatres, allied health and pharmacy," Ms Bock said.
This would improve "connections around the hospital campus and support staff and patient flow".
She added that the hospital's design would "foster a connection to country to create a welcoming and culturally safe environment".
She said people could "help shape the planning and design of the redevelopment" at two community information sessions in May.
"The feedback will be used to progress project planning and will also inform the schematic design for the redevelopment."
The information sessions will be at the View Street Clinic at Cessnock Hospital on Tuesday, May 28 at 10am and 4pm.
Public comment can be made on the project website until June 14.
