Watch Magic seal win with stoppage-time goal in opening-round thriller

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated February 24 2024 - 7:45pm, first published 7:05pm
Broadmeadow sealed a 3-2 win in a thrilling opening-round clash with New Lambton at Magic Park on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

Substitute Lilly-Jane Babic has produced a stoppage-time winner to seal a 3-2 win for Broadmeadow in the opening round of NPLW Northern NSW at Magic Park on Saturday afternoon but not before New Lambton stated their intentions for 2024 with a gritty performance.

