Watch Magic seal win with stoppage-time goal in opening-round thriller

Substitute Lilly-Jane Babic has produced a stoppage-time winner to seal a 3-2 win for Broadmeadow in the opening round of NPLW Northern NSW at Magic Park on Saturday afternoon but not before New Lambton stated their intentions for 2024 with a gritty performance.
Magic held the bulk of possession in the first half then finally capitalised with two goals in four minutes to take a 2-0 lead by the 36th minute.
Both came from set pieces.
Fullback Jannali Hunter finished from close range in the 32nd minute after New Lambton shot-stopper Ally Boertje had palmed away a free kick from outside the 18-yard box.
Last year's player of the grand final Kobie Ferguson then made it 2-0 with a back-post header off a corner in the 36th minute.
But twice-capped Matilda and the Newcastle Jets' most prolific scorer Tara Andrews showed her class to pull one back four minutes before half-time with a curling free kick from the edge of Magic's 18-yard box that beat the wall and goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone.
Attacking midfielder Nyah Bradley, the cousin of Jets captain Cassidy Davis, stunned Magic with an equaliser in the 57th minute after intercepting a poor pass out of the backline by Kalista Hunter and chipping Tomasone from outside of the area.
New Lambton, who will be joined by Davis and Jets teammate Lauren Allan once their A-League commitments are over, were buoyed by the goal and defended desperately to repel Magic's attacking raids.
Frustration crept in with Magic striker Adriana Konjarski and centre-back Madi Gallegos both being booked for yellow card offences in the second half.
Gallegos, who joined Magic from Maitland, had hit the crossbar in the 13th minute with a long-range effort after a penetrating run forward in one of a number of chances created without reward by the hosts
Mercedes McNabb also rattled the posts in the 63rd minute while New Lambton's backline of Finley Woodforth, former Young Matilda Hannah Bourke, Serena Carter and Kate Heap diffused several attacking plays.
But the Golden Eagles, who finished fifth last year after claiming the wooden spoon in 2022, could not deny the 92nd minute winner after Ferguson's searching delivery from around halfway found McNabb, who played the ball into the box and the path of Babic to bury into the bottom left corner.
The opening-round fixture between Charlestown and Maitland at Lisle Carr Oval was washed out. Adamstown and Newcastle Olympic play at Speers Point on Saturday night (7pm) and Warners Bay host Mid Coast at John Street Oval on Sunday (4pm).
