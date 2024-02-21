NPLW NNSW 2024 preview: Ins, outs, predictions, teams and more

Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition transitioned to National Premier Leagues status in 2022 and this year for the first time the premiers and champions will pocket the same prizemoney as their male counterparts.
After being a top-two side every year since returning to the league in 2020, Broadmeadow finally broke through for a grand final appearance and championship glory last year.
But Magic have sustained some big losses, including highly successful coach Jake Curley to the club's men's program, and whether they can back it up remains to be seen.
In all, there are six new head coaches across eight teams.
The top four looks likely to be made up of the same sides, but in what order they finish will be largely determined by squad depth, cohesion of new players and strong starts.
Coach: Nima Nikfarjam
Last season: Finished first (53 points), won the grand final
Squad news: Losses are attacking livewire Lucy Jerram (relocated) plus former national league players Alison Logue, Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Pearce, who hung up their boots. Pick-ups include goalkeeper Imogene Tomasone, forward Mercedes McNabb and defender Madi Gallegos, all from Maitland, lightning-quick striker Lilly-Jane Babic (Azzurri) and Central Coast Football golden boot Tahlor Thackray, who had a stint with New Lambton a few seasons back. They retain a good core of players and strong spine in centre-back Kalista Hunter, midfielder Kobie Ferguson and back-to-back league leading scorer Adriana Konjarski.
Bottom line: Filling the void. The experience they have lost will be heavily felt but arguably the biggest shoes to fill are Logue's. Gravity-defying skill, presence and on-field leadership have put her head and shoulders about any other shot-stopper in the competition for years. Logue proved the difference in many matches, including last year's grand final win over Newcastle Olympic. They look to have plenty of attacking weapons but will any be as lethal as Jerram, who added 24 goals to Konjarski's 35 in a break-out season.
Prediction: Fourth
Coach: Craig Atkins
Last season: Finished second (48), lost the grand final
Squad news: Tireless captain Laura Hall is having a year off while versatile Alesha Clifford and athletic winger Georgia Amess have gone to Maitland. Olympic have picked up midfielders Evie Horgan (Azzurri) and Kiera Bainsfair (Central Coast Mariners) plus defender Alice Webster (Jets Academy). They are also set to gain hard-nosed Newcastle Jets defender Alex Huynh after the A-League.
Bottom line: Weathering the start. Olympic had the best defensive effort of leaking only 20 goals last year but Clifford's loss at the back is a blow and their goalkeeping stocks are set to be tested early with Claire Coelho (thumb) and Grace Kingett (knee) both sidelined for four to six weeks through injury. Up the other end of the pitch, however, they should have no issues scoring with Jemma House, Elodie Dagg and Sophie McDonald all big contributors last campaign.
Prediction: Second
Coach: Keelan Hamilton
Last season: Finished third (46), lost the preliminary final
Squad news: As well as Tomasone, Gallegos and McNabb, Maitland have lost last year's leading scorer Chelsea Greguric, who is playing in Sydney, fullback Emily Wicks, midfielder Lisa Cochrane, striker Lucy Kell and versatile Ainsley Childs. They have, however, recruited extremely well, picking up former Jets midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg (Manly), Amess, Clifford, midfielder Yasmin Popovic (Macarthur Bulls) and defender Charli O'Connor (Adamstown). Attacking player Bronte Peel is also back after a stint in the United States in what shapes as a ruthless forward line.
Bottom line: Upward trajectory. Maitland have been on the rise since joining the competition in 2021 and last year broke through for their first finals appearance. They also made the League Cup final, won the State Cup and were in the premiership race. The Magpies claimed the inaugural Charity Shield with a 4-2 win over Magic on Friday night, a performance that came without key pair Sophie Stapleford (illness) and Sophie Jones (injury). They look strong across the park and ready to break new ground.
Prediction: First
Coach: Heath Whyte
Last season: Finished fourth (34), lost elimination semi-final
Squad news: Goalkeeper Taylah Gray, 20, returns after a season off and will captain the side. American Jayna Fraser, who played a three-game stint in 2022, is back to spark Azzurri's attack and so is Jess Gentle, who missed the last part of 2023 to join Canberra's NRLW side. They have also picked up Pearce from Magic. Losses include Babic (Magic) and Horgan (Olympic). Midfielder Charlize Whyte and fullback Khyra Dickey have been promoted from Azzurri's grand final-winning reserve-grade side.
Bottom line: More steel. They have no shortage of players who know where the back of the net is but Azzurri were the leakiest top-four side last year, conceding at least 13 more goals than the other three finalists. The addition of Pearce, who had planned to retire after winning the grand final with Magic, and a refreshed Gray should help galvanise the side. The pre-season drilling by strength and conditioning coach Colin Sanctuary should also have them fit and firing.
Prediction: Third
Coach: Aaron Stedman
Last season: Finished fifth (31)
Squad news: Losses include striker Ameera Makunja and centre-back Airlie Davis but the Golden Eagles have picked up former Young Matildas defender Hannah Bourke, midfielder Ally Pike, who played for Adamstown in 2022, and will have prolific scorer Tara Andrews available from round one this year.
Bottom line: Depth. By all reports, New Lambton are running thin across their senior squad and will be sweating on Jets duo Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan joining them post A-League. But that may not be until May and almost halfway through the season. In the meantime, they will rely on a core group of returning players and plenty of responsibility will fall to Andrews up front and goalkeeper Ally Boertje, who was in fine form last year.
Prediction: Fifth
Coach: Martin Slade
Last season: Finished sixth (21)
Squad news: Losses are Kimmy Trappett (ACL), Josie Morley (ACL), Leia Puxty (NPLW NSW), O'Connor (Maitland) plus Ellyse Lynch and Tara Couzens. Pick-ups include talented twins Mia and Sophie Cook (Central Coast Mariners), who debuted in first grade at Warners Bay in 2021, forward Tori Johnson (Olympic) and attacking player Danielle McSeveney, who has experience in the US college system.
Bottom line: Goals. Adamstown have shown they can match it with most on the park but need to leak less and score more. Courtney Anderson topscored for Rosebud with nine goals last year but will need more support this campaign if they want to push for finals. Experience, or a lack thereof in terms of older players, could also prove a factor in a young side.
Prediction: Sixth
Coach: Brett Walker
Last season: Finished seventh (12)
Squad news: Player-coach Emma Stanbury plus teenage talents Zora Bofkovski and Marissa Masterantonio are among around a dozen players the club have lost from their senior squad. As a result, Mid Coast will not field a reserve-grade side as they look to consolidate and develop the players they have.
Bottom line: Rebuilding. It is always a tough gig up north, where Mid Coast consistently rely heavily on youth. That will be their credo again with an eye on the future and they will lose more than they will win, but history tells up Mid Coast are never push-overs. Their ability to be consistent across 90 minutes and a 21-round season, however, will be telling.
Prediction: Eighth
Coach: Ryan Swinkels
Last season: Finished last (0)
Squad news: The Panthers have retained most of their senior squad. They have lost goalkeeper Georgia Cooksey, who is not playing, but picked up experienced midfielder Indianna Asimus, strike weapon Emily Diaz, midfielder Jen Reeves (Magic) and wide player Maddison Dunlop from the Central Coast. Asimus and Diaz were at Azzurri last year but left two-thirds of the way through the season. The latter scored 22 goals in 13 appearances.
Bottom line: Consolidation. The Panthers continue their own rebuilding phase in 2024. After being premiers and champions with a star-studded squad in 2022, the club experienced a mass player exodus last year. It was a long season in which they lost every game, conceding a whopping 218 goals and scoring just five. They have secured some handy acquisitions and should be stronger than they were but it looks unlikely that they will be strong enough to push the top teams.
Prediction: Seventh
4pm: Azzurri v Maitland (Lisle Carr Oval), Magic v New Lambton (Magic Park), Warners Bay v Mid Coast (John Street Oval)
7pm: Adamstown v Olympic (Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility)
