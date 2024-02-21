NPLW NNSW 2024 preview: Ins, outs, predictions, teams and more

Bottom line: More steel. They have no shortage of players who know where the back of the net is but Azzurri were the leakiest top-four side last year, conceding at least 13 more goals than the other three finalists. The addition of Pearce, who had planned to retire after winning the grand final with Magic, and a refreshed Gray should help galvanise the side. The pre-season drilling by strength and conditioning coach Colin Sanctuary should also have them fit and firing.

