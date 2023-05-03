As the last line of defence, goalkeeper Ally Boertje feels her team's losses strongly.
They were few and far between last season with Warners Bay, who were almost untouched on the way to securing the premiership-championship double.
At new club New Lambton, the 19-year-old has already tasted twice as many defeats.
The Panthers, where Boertje played five seasons, lost only twice in 2022.
But an off-season coaching change prompted a mass exodus of players and Boertje was one of several Panthers to link with last year's wooden spooners.
"It's definitely been a big change," Boertje said.
"I'd had [former Warners Bay coach] Craig [Atkins] for pretty much my whole soccer career because I only ever played at Warners Bay. I wouldn't picture myself where I am now.
"But I'm really enjoying it. It's definitely put me out of my comfort zone. Meeting new people and being coached by a different person. It's all very good, a new way of seeing things.
"I feel like I've been playing so much better just because I'm getting more ball. My decision-making is better.
"I still have a lot to work on, like crosses, but I've never really had that goalkeeping coach and that's helping me a lot."
It has been a slow start for New Lambton, who have recorded two wins, one draw and four losses in their first seven games.
But the sixth-placed Eagles have proven one of the steeliest sides in NPLW Northern NSW after the first round of competition, leaking just 11 goals. Only Newcastle Olympic have conceded less.
New Lambton coach Greg Lowe, who is also a high-level goalkeeping coach, credits Boertje's performances for their strong defensive efforts.
"She's kept us in a huge amount of games," Lowe said.
"She's very powerful, very quick off the mark. She's very good at coming to diffuse situations. In that way, she's probably the best in the competition.
"She's just a goalkeeper that we need at the moment, that can keep us in games long enough to try to get a result."
Boertje grew up in Caves Beach and played netball before trying her hand at football with Swansea.
Although "terrified" when first thrown between the sticks, she soon fell in love with the position.
"It's so many different things. Making a save, getting a good cross," she said.
"I do wear my heart on my sleeve and I do take things, like a loss, very personally. But you can carry a team with a good goalkeeper, and the adrenaline is amazing when you make a good save."
Boertje said the Eagles were "improving every week" and had their eye on closing a six-point gap on the top four when they face third-placed Azzurri on Sunday.
