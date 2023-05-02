Newcastle Herald
Edgeworth and Olympic move on Australia Cup: Northern NSW preliminaries

By Craig Kerry
Updated May 3 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:00am
ON THE BALL: Kent Harrison in action for the Newcastle Jets Youth team. Picture: Grant Sproule
Newcastle Olympic and Edgeworth moved into the fifth round of Northern NSW preliminaries of the Australia Cup with 2-1 wins over NPL rivals on Tuesday night.

