Newcastle Olympic and Edgeworth moved into the fifth round of Northern NSW preliminaries of the Australia Cup with 2-1 wins over NPL rivals on Tuesday night.
At Darling Street Oval, Olympic and Cooks Hill were 1-1 at full-time and then deep into extra time before Hamza Moosvi slotted a penalty for the hosts at the death.
Edgeworth downed New Lambton at Alder Park in the other match.
Olympic next host Valentine, while Edgeworth welcome NPL leaders Charlestown.
New Lambton will welcome striker Kent Harrison back from the US before the window for NPL roster changes.
The ex-Newcastle Olympic striker was a key signing for the NPL newcomers but was always a late starter because of his studies in America.
With the league switching this year from two windows to one - after round 12 - for roster changes, New Lambton put Harrison on their initial list to ensure he was available as soon as possible.
"Kent will come in after the Weston game, which will be a good boost for the boys," coach Tom Davies said. "We knew we could get him in for a couple of games before that window opens. We'll see how he comes back."
No action was taken over a clash between Charlestown's Taylor Regan and Jaffas' Kale Bradbery in the frantic finish to the top of the table NPL game on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.
Regan and Bradbery tangled in back play, prompting cries from the crowd, as the 10-man Jaffas broke away to score in the 83rd minute for a 3-1 lead in their 3-2 win.
Jaffas players remonstrated with officials, who missed the incident and took no action. Given there was no clear footage of the interaction on review, and Jaffas lodged no official complaint, NNSWF also took no action.
Kearsley United will hold a reunion on Sunday at Weston Park when the Bears take on New Lambton. Called the Bill Fairfull Appreciation Day, it starts at 1pm at the Weston Workers Club before moving to the ground.
Olympic have moved their men's match against Maitland to 4pm on Sunday to allow for a double header between the clubs' men's and women's NPL sides at Darling Street Oval.
The women's first-grade game starts at 12pm.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.