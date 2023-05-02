Newcastle Herald
Newcastle West car park court appeal amid light rail corridor concerns

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 3 2023 - 5:30am
The Newcastle West site where the proposed car park would be built. Picture Google Maps
A developer has lodged a fresh court appeal to build a seven-storey car park in Newcastle West after councillors deferred their decision on it due to potential impacts on a future light rail corridor.

