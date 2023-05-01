Newcastle Herald
Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club Patrol 3 takes down the flags one last time

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 1 2023 - 7:00pm
Patrol 3 are retiring at Cooks Hill Surf Club after more than 430 years of service. Picture by Marina Neil
Patrol 3 are retiring at Cooks Hill Surf Club after more than 430 years of service. Picture by Marina Neil

After decades of daring rescues and patrolling Bar Beach, Cooks Hill Surf Livesaving Club Patrol 3 have hung up their caps.

