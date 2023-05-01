After decades of daring rescues and patrolling Bar Beach, Cooks Hill Surf Livesaving Club Patrol 3 have hung up their caps.
With an average age of 62, the group of mates that have surfed and saved lives together are one of Newcastle's longest-serving volunteer lifesaving groups with more than 430 years of collective service.
Robert Young (56 years' service), Stephen Davies (53), Greg Silcock (31), Rob Silkman (30), Shane Joyce (55), Peter McNally (30), Bruce Pinnock (48), Wayne Moylan (45), Scott Bear (43), Greg Pawley (27) and Bill Mainey (16) took down the flags for the last time on April 22.
"It wasn't an easy decision, it's been something we've been thinking about for the last few years," patrol captain Greg Silcock said.
"The time has come, we realised we can contribute to the community in other ways and still be involved in the club but not as active members."
He said there had been many highlights over the years both at and away from the beach.
"One thing we're pretty proud of - and it's a record within the club - we've never lost anyone while in active service, so I think that's a highlight and we backed up every year," he said.
Many of the members also grew up surfing together and have been there to support one another during births, marriages and deaths.
"We've had a great relationship, good friendship and camaraderie - we're a family unit," Mr Silcock said.
"It's been a chance to get together, do what we do, serve the community and keep our friendship going," patrol vice captain Shane Joyce added.
Mr Joyce joined Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club when he was 10 and has never left.
"I just bonded with the club and the club bonded with me, there's lots of great memories," he said.
"I hope we are an example for other patrols in the club and elsewhere to keep longevity."
Mr Joyce and member Robert Young both have surf boats named after them and were part of a big rescue at Susan Gilmore when they were around 16.
"There were probably six or seven blokes washed out at sea, we had to cart gear out to the rocks, swim out and we got them all in so that was good," Mr Young said.
Mr Young also encouraged more people to join the club.
"You don't have to be an Iron Man or a champion, you just be a normal person come up, do your duty, form great friendships and the rewards, pay for themselves, then when you do finish like us, you walk away - happy and content," he said.
Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club president Michael Clancy praised the members on their service.
"These guys have been patrolling the beach well before paid lifeguards and they've seen the changes in the way that Surf Life Saving actually operates," he said.
"It's with tremendous pride that we say farewell to Patrol 3. Their dedication to keeping the community safe and their unwavering commitment to the club over the years has been nothing short of exceptional. They will be deeply missed."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.