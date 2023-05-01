The university would have you believe they can't afford to give staff a reasonable pay rise. That is bunkum. They are in great financial shape. They made a $185 million surplus during COVID. They have made a surplus every year since 2008. They have cut the workforce (reducing labour costs) and have the capacity to increase income with returning international students and 1000 new federal funded positions. The university has indicated that it will record a deficit for 2022, but this is not unexpected given the poor performance of investments over that year.