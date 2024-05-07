Knights halfback left out of NSW Origin I side

TWO-TIME premiership-winning NRLW playmaker Jesse Southwell has been left out of the NSW Sky Blues side in a bombshell Women's Origin omission set to be announced in Sydney on Wednesday.
Southwell, the teenage halfback who has steered Newcastle to consecutive titles the past two years, has been overlooked by NSW coach Kylie Hilder in favour of other candidates.
The 19-year-old is a Sky Blues incumbent, having made her NSW debut in Origin I last year and been retained for the second fixture of what was then a two-game series.
She debuted at five-eighth in an 18-10 loss to Queensland but was then shifted to her club position of halfback for game two, which NSW won 18-14.
Southwell's omission comes as somewhat of a surprise given form in the NRLW last season, where in 11 appearances she scored three tries, set-up a further six and kicked 33 goals.
She was also used alongside her Knights teammate and Queensland representative Tamika Upton in a photo shoot in February to promote the second women's Origin game, which is being held in Newcastle on Thursday, June 6.
Hilder will officially unveil her Origin I squad on Thursday morning in Sydney, but it won't include Southwell.
Newcastle is still expected to be well represented through Australian-international forwards Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale.
Dummy-half Olivia Higgins is also expected to be picked to make her Origin debut.
Knights fullback Tamika Upton was last week named in Queensland's squad.
The series opener is at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Thursday, May 16 - the night before the NRL's Magic Round begins.
More to come.
