Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Constant reminder': mural in works for missing Gordana 30 years on

Nick Bielby
By Nick Bielby
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gordana Kotevski.
Gordana Kotevski.

IT has been almost 30 years since Gordana Kotevski was snatched from a Lake Macquarie street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Bielby

Nick Bielby

Senior Journalist

Nick Bielby is a crime reporter who has worked as a journalist since 2011. Having joined the Newcastle Herald in 2017, he won a Walkley Award in 2019 with Donna Page for their investigation 'Dirty Deeds', which exposed the decades of illegal dumping of toxic material in and around a Hunter waterway.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.