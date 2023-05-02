Newcastle Herald
Updated

Judge delivers verdict in murder trial of Zack Mavin over stabbing of Bobby Palmer at Shortland in 2020

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Robert "Bobby" Palmer died after he was stabbed outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020. Justice Stephen Campbell on Tuesday delivered a special verdict of act proven but not criminally responsible against Mr Palmer's killer, Zack Mavin.
Robert Palmer's family believe he was thinking of his beloved Shortland community when he decided to have a go at a man who had just held up a service station on Sandgate Road on a night in December, 2020.

