Bobby Palmer murder trial to focus on Zack Mavin 's mental health at time of Shortland stabbing

By Sam Rigney
Updated April 17 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Robert "Bobby" Palmer died after he was stabbed outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020. Zack Mavin is on trial in Newcastle Supreme Court accused of his murder.
PARANOID and delusional as he walked up and down Sandgate Road with an improvised explosive device, two knives and a hammer, Zack Mavin was suffering from schizophrenia when he first tried to hold-up a service station and then a short time later stabbed well-known Shortland local Robert "Bobby" Palmer to death.

