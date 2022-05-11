Zack Mavin pleads not guilty to murdering well-known Shortland local Bobby Palmer

A MAN accused of attempting to rob a Shortland service station with an improvised explosive device before heading to another nearby service station and allegedly murdering well-known local Bobby Palmer has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Mr Palmer, 54, was taking his daughter's dog for a walk about 8pm on December 12, 2020 when he became involved in an argument with an armed man outside the Metro service station in Sandgate Road and was stabbed once in the abdomen, his death triggering an outpouring of grief in the tight-knit community.
Zack Mavin, now 25, of Shortland, appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted armed robbery.
Mr Mavin, who is represented by barrister Paul Rosser, QC, and solicitor John Anthony, will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in July to get a trial date.
Mr Anthony had previously told the court the matter had been delayed while both parties enlisted psychiatrists to provide reports assessing the mental health of Mr Mavin.
Detectives allege Mr Mavin had attempted to hold-up the 7-Eleven service station in Sandgate Road about 7.50pm on December 12, 2020.
Mr Mavin was allegedly armed with what has been described as an "improvised incendiary device" and had demanded cash and cigarettes.
When he was unsuccessful, Mr Mavin allegedly headed to the nearby Metro service station where he became involved in an argument with Mr Palmer, who had walked to the service station to buy cigarettes.
Mr Palmer, who was not known to Mr Mavin, was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen and died at the scene.
After receiving information, police went to a home in Sandgate Road where they attempted to speak to Mr Mavin.
He had to be tasered, police said, before being arrested.
