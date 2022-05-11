Newcastle Herald
Zack Mavin pleads not guilty to murdering well-known Shortland local Bobby Palmer

By Sam Rigney
May 11 2022 - 2:00am
TRAGIC LOSS: Robert "Bobby" Palmer died when he was stabbed outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020.

A MAN accused of attempting to rob a Shortland service station with an improvised explosive device before heading to another nearby service station and allegedly murdering well-known local Bobby Palmer has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

