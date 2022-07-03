Zack Mavin accused of murdering Robert Palmer at Shortland to face trial in 2023

A man accused of murdering Robert "Bobby" Palmer after an attempted armed robbery at Shortland will face a trial next year after prosecutors rejected claims he should be dealt with under the mental health act.
Zack Mavin, now 26, appeared in Sydney Supreme Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to murder and armed robbery.
Advertisement
He will face an estimated one-week trial in April 2023 focusing on his mental health at the time of the stabbing and attempted robbery at Shortland in December, 2020.
The matter had been delayed in the local court while both parties enlisted psychiatrists to provide reports assessing the mental health of Mr Mavin.
And on Friday Justice Helen Wilson asked if there was a dispute about whether Mr Mavin had a mental health defence available.
"The Crown does not consent to the entry of a verdict of act proven but not criminally responsible," a prosecutor said. "It will be a question for the evidence at trial."
Mr Palmer, 54, was taking his daughter's dog for a walk about 8pm on December 12, 2020, when he became involved in an argument with an armed man outside the Metro service station in Sandgate Road and was stabbed once in the abdomen.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.