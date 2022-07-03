Newcastle Herald
Zack Mavin accused of murdering Robert Palmer at Shortland to face trial in 2023

By Sam Rigney
July 3 2022
TRAGIC LOSS: Robert "Bobby" Palmer died when he was stabbed outside a service station at Shortland in December, 2020.

A man accused of murdering Robert "Bobby" Palmer after an attempted armed robbery at Shortland will face a trial next year after prosecutors rejected claims he should be dealt with under the mental health act.

