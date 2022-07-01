Newcastle Herald
The Hunter Jobs Alliance estimates $650 million is needed to prepare the Hunter for a clean energy transition over the next decade.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
July 1 2022 - 7:00pm
Change is coming: The Hunter's coal-fired power stations are due to close over the next decade. Picture: Peter Lorimer

"We've got a fair few pieces in place, but when you stack us up against regions in other states, there are some obvious holes.

- Warrick Jordan

About $65 million a year needs to be invested over the next decade to ensure the Hunter is prepared for the economic changes and challenges facing the region, according to a new analysis.

