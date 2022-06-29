Newcastle Herald
Advocacy group What Were You Wearing is organising a rally for abortion rights at Newcastle Museum

Updated June 29 2022 - 7:39am, first published 7:00am
ABORTION rights will be the subject of a "rally in solidarity" in Newcastle on Thursday with more than than a thousand people expected to turn out in support of the pro-choice movement.

