"A lot is made of the Hunter's land assets and infrastructure being able to attract new employers, but to really test out the possibilities there needs to be some actual land that investors can access. It should be possible to open up some of these areas in a planned way as some of the mine sites roll off over time. That type of predictability would be a big plus. Despite a long term discussion about this for whatever reason we haven't nailed it so far, but it's pretty critical for the region's future, and it looks there is momentum in a number of quarters."