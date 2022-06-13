Wild surf has damaged part of the front of Cooks Hill Surf Lifesaving Club at Bar Beach, as big waves continued to crunch the Newcastle coastline on Tuesday morning.
The weather pulled loose an accessibility ramp in front of the clubhouse, as the tide lapped at the front of the building.
Club president Michael Clancy told the Newcastle Herald that damage to external structures used by the public was extensive.
He said it looked like the ramp would need to be torn down and replaced.
"The biggest issue for us at the moment is our beach access for both our members and wider community who have need for wheelchair access and our emergency call-out team who are unable to launch IRBs [inflatable rescue boats] for and SAR [search and rescue] operations," Mr Clancy said.
"The only workaround is use boat trailers to get to another location to launch, which takes time - something that obviously isn't what you want if people are in distress in the ocean."
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology has a dangerous surf warning in place for Tuesday, with damaging waves pounding the east coast.
The weather agency said a deep low pressure system near New Zealand generated a large and powerful swell along the NSW coast.
Large, powerful surf conditions are expected to make crossing bars in boats and rock fishing dangerous, before conditions ease in the afternoon.
