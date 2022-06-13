Newcastle Herald
Socceroos edge out Peru in penalty shootout to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Ed Jackson
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 9:22pm
Australia celebrates after beating Peru 5-4 on penalties to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Photo: EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has become an Australian hero, making a winning save in the Socceroos' World Cup play-off penalty shootout against Peru.

