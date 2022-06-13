Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Hunter man Mark Howe says surgery for a severely broken elbow was cancelled every day for almost a week at new Maitland Hospital as it copes with obvious staff shortages

By Anita Beaumont
Updated June 14 2022 - 12:02am, first published June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new Maitland Hospital opened in January. Picture: Simone De Peak

A HUNTER man who had his surgery for a smashed elbow "postponed" every day for almost a week at the new Maitland Hospital is calling for change after being left "gobsmacked" by the staff shortages and service delays.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.