New Maitland Hospital understaffed as pressure builds on emergency department, ambulance bays and outpatients, Hunter Health Services Union organiser says

By Anita Beaumont
April 12 2022 - 7:30pm
'Freakishly' busy: Maitland's new $470m hospital 'understaffed'

STAFF say "freakishly" busy days have become the norm at the new Maitland Hospital, with ambulance banking, up to four-hour waits in outpatient clinics, wards at "surge capacity" and a busy emergency department full of frustrated patients and stretched staff.

