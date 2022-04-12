'Freakishly' busy: Maitland's new $470m hospital 'understaffed'

STAFF say "freakishly" busy days have become the norm at the new Maitland Hospital, with ambulance banking, up to four-hour waits in outpatient clinics, wards at "surge capacity" and a busy emergency department full of frustrated patients and stretched staff.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
