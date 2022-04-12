Newcastle Herald
Police search: Missing elderly man Kevin Bown last seen leaving Bolton Point aged care facility

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 12 2022 - 4:00am
MISSING: Police have urged the public for assistance to find missing man Kevin Bown.

KEVIN Bown's family are extremely concerned about his whereabouts after the 70-year-old man went missing this morning.

