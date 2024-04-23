'Making something cool': preschoolers and aged care residents team up

HELPING preschoolers create paper poppies, aged care residents were whisked back in time.
Every Thursday for the last five weeks, an intergenerational program has brought together Anglican Care Scenic Lodge Merewether residents and Montessori Academy preschoolers at Marketown shopping centre.
Anglican Care resident, Julia Chapman has come to the bonding activities twice and the children reminded her of her own.
"It's been lovely, when you look at these children they take you back straight away to when your own were 'this big'," Ms Chapman said.
A Newcastle local, Ms Chapman and her husband lived in Hamilton South for 50 years before moving to the aged care facility.
Her three children are now in their 60s, with grandchildren in their late 30s to 40s.
"It's been nice for us to come and be a part of this," she said.
"It is very appealing for people our age to see such dear, little kids."
She said if the program continued she would definitely come again.
"I love all of it, it's adorable," she said.
Resident Jenny Varley agreed that the program was a wonderful opportunity to talk and connect with the young children.
"I have grandchildren myself and I just love coming here, they are not shy by any means, and they love being here which is always comforting," Ms Varley said.
The love was mutual as preschoolers glued paper flowers, and played literacy and numeracy games with the residents.
Montessori preschoolers Reggie and Caius focused intently on putting together their paper poppies.
Reggie said his favourite part of the weekly activities was "getting to play with the old people" and "making something cool".
Caius said he was excited to give his craft flower to all his family at home.
Anglican Care lifestyle, wellbeing and diversity manager Jane Meldrum said the program connected generations for a fun day.
She said some of her residents don't have family visits very often due to family being interstate or overseas.
"They get to connect with the children and reminisce and tell stories," Ms Meldrum said.
Activities during the five week trial included arts, singing, dancing, painting, numbers and poetry reading.
Ms Meldrum said residents had built friendships with the children and the program was great for cognition and social connection.
"They are often isolated in their rooms and don't want to go out very often, it's about getting back into the community," she said.
The program had mutually beneficial mental and physical health, and communication outcomes for the older adults and children, she said.
Newcastle Montessori Academy nominate supervisor, Vicki Gilbert said many children live away from their grandparents and it was great to see them connecting with the older generation.
"Having their voice heard is so important at this age, and they are forming that ability to have that serve and return in a conversation," Ms Gilbert said.
The trial intergenerational program was initially for five weeks but organisers said they would consider extending it.
Marketown marketing manager Penny Price said they might continue the activities on a monthly basis.
"There have been days when a couple of the older residents have been feeling a bit flat when they arrive, but the minute the children join in their mood improves significantly," she said.
"You can definitely see the benefits of both generations coming together each week."
