Long walk from Redhead to Nobbys a time for stories, reflection

As many of us rise earlier than usual to begin Anzac Day by attending a dawn service, a group of Hunter men and women will be finishing a 20km walk from Redhead to Nobbys to raise funds and awareness for veterans' mental health.
Founded in 2015 on the Central Coast, the Newcastle Trek4Vets event has attracted more than 130 participants for its third year.
The event now runs in seven locations across Australia - Newcastle, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, NSW South Coast, Canberra, and Central Coast.
Trekkers expected to set off from Redhead at midnight, walk four-to-five hours and arrive in time to attend the Nobbys dawn service.
Newcastle organiser Dave Rugendyke said participants were a mix of "everyday Australians, current serving as well as ex-service men and women".
He said a long walk through the night was a good opportunity to hear stories, reflect on the meaning of Anzac Day and to "be thankful and remember".
"The idea is it's not about being comfortable, it's about embracing some level of discomfort and committing to doing something that is greater than ourselves," Mr Rugendyke said.
"However it is also designed to be achievable. We want people to be able to get through the night and enjoy the experience and turn up to the dawn service having felt like they've had an experience that gives some true meaning to Anzac Day.
"For some people, taking a 20km trek is significant in itself but they're doing it at a time they're normally sleeping. Most people will try to get home, get a bit of shut-eye [after the trek] and eventually regroup for some two-up later on."
