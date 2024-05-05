Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

Blind soprano takes centre stage at Hunter Disability Expo

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 5 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soprano Kirsten Busby is the ambassador for the 2024 Hunter Disability Expo. Picture by Simone De Peak
Soprano Kirsten Busby is the ambassador for the 2024 Hunter Disability Expo. Picture by Simone De Peak

BLIND soprano Kirsten Busby says taking centre stage as this year's Hunter Disability Expo ambassador is a "full circle" moment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.