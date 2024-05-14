Street count reveals rough sleepers are on the rise in Newcastle and NSW

THE number of rough sleepers in Newcastle has surged over the past 12 months, increasing by 43 per cent from six people to 49.
Across the state, the number of people counted sleep rough rose by 26 per cent.
The count took place in February, across more than 400 towns and suburbs in 76 local government areas (LGAs) across NSW.
The Newcastle LGA recorded the third highest increase, along with the Northern Beaches of Sydney, both at 43 per cent, behind Coffs Harbour where the count showed an increase of 82 per cent, and Byron Shire, with an increase of 48 per cent.
Across ten LGA's throughout the Hunter Central Coast region the count rose from 178 in 2020, to 188. The highest number of rough sleepers were found in Newcastle (49), the Central Coast (48), and Lake Macquarie (40).
Statewide the count went from 1,314 in 2020, to 2037 in 2024. On top of that figure, there were 241 locations where there was evidence of street homelessness, such as makeshift camps, sleeping bags or personal belongings, but no people to be counted.
About 64 per cent of those counted were in cars or other vehicles, and 18 per cent in open spaces, and another 10 per cent in makeshift dwellings and 8 per cent in public roofed spaces.
The figures do not take into account those people living with family or friends, or couch surfing, and that number is significant, says Vinnies Regional Director, Operations North East, Clare Van Doorn.
"It's a sad indictment, that's a large cohort of people," Ms Van Doorn said.
"If we look at the people we're supporting, we have just absolutely used up all of the assistance that we did last year within the first quarter of this year so it's just a phenomenal increase of people we've had to support.
"And it's across the board, in every LGA it's the same."
Nearly half the people coming to Vinnies for assistance are unable to be supported into accommodation because there was no available housing, and that was the big change, Ms Van Doorn said.
A total of 518 people were counted as 'unassisted enquiries' because there was nowhere for them to go, and no way into the rental market for most of the people asking for help, she said.
For example, if someone is relying on a Centrelink payment, that is about $750 per fortnight, where the average rental was $600 per week, making it impossible, Ms Van Doorn said.
The key issue that brought people to Vinnies for help was inadequate housing, Ms Van Doorn said, meaning that available housing was unaffordable, too far from work, or otherwise unavailable, and the other two key issues were evictions and accommodation ended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.