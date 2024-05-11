'Thanks mum': family affair to pick Mother's Day flowers at Medowie farm

TRUDGING through puddles of mud in the pouring rain, Jane Harris throws a bunch of chrysanthemums over her shoulder.
Snipping a handful of stems in a matter of seconds, she's on a mission to help her family farm, the Little Tin Shed Medowie, pick an array of arrangements ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.
"Mum is here helping out, she's a trouper getting out here in the rain - a lot of it is forced," Jane's son and farm manager, Daniel Harris, joked.
The third-generation farmer said his Mum meant a lot to him and she'd been very supportive in getting the flowers picked ahead of orders.
"She's doing a good job and, despite the weather, this brings all the family together," he said.
Mrs Harris said being a mum meant everything to her.
"I always wanted to be a mum," she said.
"And I'm very lucky because I work as a midwife, so I get to support mums every day and women become mums."
Her daughter and Daniel's sister, Sarah Mulholland, is a mum of two and was also helping out. She said Mother's Day was a chance to celebrate the wonderful women in her life.
"I think just celebrating the life that you provide for your kids and to your mum for everything they've done over the years. Being a mum is a hard job. It never stops," she said.
This year marks 40 years of the farm growing about 10,000 chrysanthemums, which will go to many mums across Newcastle, Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast, Central Coast and Sydney, and there's plenty of variety.
Ms Mullholland estimates they've filled 6000 to 7000 orders between their wholesale clients, florists and locals popping in to pick up a bunch for mum.
"It's our busiest period since we've stopped growing food and vegetables, we've been doing it for 40 years and we predict this will be our busiest time so we do grow a large amount for that," she said.
"We're the last farm around doing this really, we have a big farm and we like to keep it budget-friendly for everyone while providing fresh, long-lasting flowers.
"We've been extremely busy, we've been bunching like crazy."
Mr Harris said there are lots of colours on offer and that neutral colours were quick to go to wholesalers, but the brighter colours were left for the kids to pick for their mums.
"The kids love to pick the bright ones that look a bit fancy for their mum," he said.
Among those kids was 2-year-old Gigi Moss-Burgess, who popped in with mum Shaye Moss to pick out a bunch on Friday.
Ms Moss said she's so grateful to be able to experience motherhood.
"It's definitely the most challenging yet rewarding role," she said.
"Being a mum takes patience, understanding, sacrifice and endless love when you've got a busy toddler.
"Spending time with my little girl is everything, I love growing with her, creating memories and building a bond like no other."
Ms Moss said it was important to recognise and celebrate all the love and support mums give to their families.
"It comes with its challenges, but we get through them and it's all worth it," she said.
Wet weather welcomed the first week of May with 100 millimetres of rain falling on Wednesday, May 1, and the Harris family were braving the cold to get the job done.
"With certain varieties we need to get them out of the rain as soon as possible so they don't grow mould. We let them dry and get them into cool rooms," Mr Harris said.
"The ones that haven't completely come into flower yet - we leave them in the paddock and just pray to god."
"We're on a time limit to get them out, we've got some big orders and three days to get bunches ready for the public."
He said sales began to ramp up three days before Mother's Day and encouraged people to stop by the farm at 637 Medowie Road to pick up a bunch anywhere from $15 to $40.
"It's a traditional Mother's Day flower. It lasts so long compared to any other flower. With the right treatment you should get at least two weeks out of them," he said.
