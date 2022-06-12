A former Newcastle and Lake Macquarie police commander has been recognised with the Australian Police Medal, as part of this year's Queen's Birthday honours.
Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree was one of 10 NSW Police officers who received the medal.
Assistant Commissioner Greentree was commander of Newcastle City Police District from 2017 to 2021.
He is now in charge of police in the state's western region.
He joined the force in 1995, with his first posting at Manly Police Station and later at the City of Sydney Patrol.
In 1997, he transferred to Moree, where he built an outstanding reputation in rural and regional community policing and criminal investigation.
Designated as a detective in 2002, he performed criminal investigation and child protection duties at Moree and Inverell, before his promotion to the rank of sergeant and transfer to Tingha Police Station in 2003, then Tweed Heads in 2004.
In 2007, he was promoted to the rank of inspector at Bourke, and in 2012 to superintendent. He has served as commander at Lake Macquarie, Newcastle City and Brisbane Water police districts.
NSW Police said in a statement that Assistant Commissioner Greentree models the "highest standards of professional policing leadership and is widely recognised for his dedicated policing service to the community".
