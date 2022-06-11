Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Business Hunter welcomes a $500 million fast rail investment by the NSW Government

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
June 11 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Dominic Perrottet on Saturday announced a $500 million commitment in the 2022-23 NSW Budget to bring faster rail between Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle a step closer. Picture: Marina Neil

A LEADING Hunter business group has welcomed half a billion dollars in state funding for a high-speed rail connection to Sydney, but Labor says "too little, too late".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.